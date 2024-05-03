Gates Open At Bagnell Dam As Recent Rains Fill Up Truman Reservoir

Recent and forecasted rainfall over the next several days is forcing some of the gates to be opened at Bagnell Dam.

Ameren’s recorded lake level line explains that the gates need to be opened to help keep current flooding conditions under control at Truman Dam.

“They are discharging 43,000 cfs through their turbine, and they also opened their spill gates…to bring the total to 50,000 cfs. In response, Osage will match HST discharge by opening the gates to equal a total discharge of 50,000 cfs.”

Ameren goes on to say the discharge should raise the river level by about four feet to 572 meaning downstream property owners need to be ready for any potential flooding.

The lake level, at Lake of the Ozarks, should remain level around 658.

The gates are expected to remain open for about five days.