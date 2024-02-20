William Byron Takes The Daytona 500 Win Following Rain Delays

Your winner at the rain delayed Daytona 500 last night was William Byron.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native taking the lead in the final four laps of the Big American Race….holding off to pull off his biggest win in his career.

According to our Sports Partners at CBS, the fourth and final caution flag of the day came with nine laps left, allowing Alex Bowman to push Byron, who ended up sideswiping Brad Keselowski, then running in second….that causing a 22-car crash, but Byron got out relatively unscathed.

Byron and Ross Chastain battled for first in the last 4 laps following the cleanup, however with one lap left it was Chastain and Austin Cindric who ended up crashing together.

Byron in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 now has 11 career Cup Series wins & now holds a permanent place on the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The Great American Race ran on Monday night due to ongoing heavy rains across the state of Florida through the weekend.

***Photo courtesy of William Byron & Valvoline…