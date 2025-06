Osage Beach police report six arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says, among them:

–a 51-year-old man from Camdenton was arrested for alleged prostitution;

–a 22-year-old man from St. Charles was arrested for resisting or interfering with an arrest or a stop;

–and a 21-year-old woman from Eldon was taken in for alleged stealing.

Osage Beach police also initiated 93 traffic stops for the week.