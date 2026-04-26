Fire Damages Insulation Company in Eldon

Personnel from several area fire districts respond around 3:30 Sunday afternoon to a commercial structure fire in Eldon.

Upon arrival to the LRC Insulation Company in the 700 block of E. 5th Street, billowing black smoke and heavy fire were discovered coming from the building.

The surrounding streets were blocked off to allow for the number of fire apparatus responding.

The company was apparently closed and fire personnel were on the scene for at least three hours.

No other details are available at this time.

(Photo courtesy of Christopher Dreste)