One Dead, Three Others Hurt in Head-On Collision in Sunrise Beach

One person is dead and three others are injured in a head-on collision on Route-F near Rockdale Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon when an SUV driven by a 37-year-old man from Sunrise Beach crossed over the center coming out of a curve hitting the car head-on being driven by a 50-year-old woman, also from Sunrise Beach.

The unidentified man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman suffered moderate injuries while two passengers, ages 12 and 14, respectively suffered serious and minor injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.