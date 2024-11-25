MO Circuit Court Upholds Senate Bill-49 Banning Transgender Services and Medicaid Coverage for Treatment

A Missouri Circuit Court has refused to halt enforcement of Senate Bill-49.

The law prohibits transgender adolescents from receiving gender-affirming medical care and prohibits Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming medical care for transgenders of any age.

A joint-statement released by Lambda Legal and the A-C-L-U of Missouri expresses disappointment saying the decision largely copies a brief submitted by the State and ignores thousands of pages of a transcript that reflects nine days of testimony in the case.

On the other side of the decision, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey calls the court ruling a huge win following a two-week trial to defend the state law banning child mutilation.