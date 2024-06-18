One License Plate Reader Remains In Camden County & It’s Not Going Anywhere For A While

Just when you thought the issue of automatic license plate readers was a done deal in Camden County, think again…at least for the time being.

The county has outlawed plate readers but one remains up along 54 just west of Camdenton that used to relay information to the sheriff’s department to identify vehicles that were possibly wanted in connection to a crime.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says, before definitive action is taken, the commission is waiting for final word.

“I was told that if I go take it down, there will be problems. So, I haven’t taken it down but….I want to know a little more information about this….who owns it, and so forth. So, we sent a request to the Highway Patrol, a sunshine request for MOU’s and agreements and contracts….and instead of moving that on to the Department of Safety, they sent us back a letter saying we need to send that to the Missouri Department of safety.”

The sheriff’s office has objected to the commission’s stance on the plate readers.