One Person and Two Dogs Dead After House Fire Near Lebanon

One person and two dogs are dead following an early-morning house fire on Thursday near Lebanon.

The Lebanon Rural Fire District says crews were called to the fire with a report of a possible trapped occupant in the 18,500 block of Deer Run Road and found heavy smoke coming from the residence. The fire was contained to the bedroom and a small area of the hallway.

The subsequent search located the unnamed victim and the two dogs in the bedroom. The other occupant and pets were able to escape unharmed.

Among the seven districts providing mutual aid were Mid-County, Tri-County and Sleeper-Stoutland.

The cause of the fire according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office was accidental.