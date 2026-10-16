One Dead, One Other Injured in Head-On Near Buffalo in Dallas County

One person is dead and another injured following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway-65 about six miles north of Buffalo in Dallas County.

The highway patrol says a pick-up driven by a 59-year-old man from Lincoln crossed over the center striking the SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Buffalo.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was wearing a seat and was flown to a Springfield hospital.

The highway patrol no longer identifies persons involved in traffic accidents.