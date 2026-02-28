One Seriously Hurt in Camden County Accident

A one-car accident on Route-A at Midway Road in Camden County sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning when the car driven by a 28-year-old man from Columbia went off the road striking a stop sign before continuing straight and down an embankment hitting a tree.

The man was uninjured while his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Phillipsburg, was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time.