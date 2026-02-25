Thu. Feb 26th, 2026

 

Laclede County Murder Trial Heard in Camden County Ends with ‘Not Guilty’ Verdicts

The second=degree murder and armed criminal action trial of 37-year-old Kevin Ash, being heard in Camden County on a change of venue from Laclede County, comes to an end om Wednesday with no\t guilty verdicts on both counts.

Ash had been charged for the shooting death of his step-brother, Bobby Langston, during an argument in 2022 about family members described as drug addicts being allowed inside the home and blaming his father for allowing it.

During the argument in a bedroom of the house, Langston was shot when he walked in behind the father.

Ash was represented by Attorney Dana Martin while Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden presided over the trial.

Reporter Mike Anthony