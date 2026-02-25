Laclede County Murder Trial Heard in Camden County Ends with ‘Not Guilty’ Verdicts

The second=degree murder and armed criminal action trial of 37-year-old Kevin Ash, being heard in Camden County on a change of venue from Laclede County, comes to an end om Wednesday with no\t guilty verdicts on both counts.

Ash had been charged for the shooting death of his step-brother, Bobby Langston, during an argument in 2022 about family members described as drug addicts being allowed inside the home and blaming his father for allowing it.

During the argument in a bedroom of the house, Langston was shot when he walked in behind the father.

Ash was represented by Attorney Dana Martin while Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden presided over the trial.