Organizers Of Group Who Saved Green’s Mill Bridge Getting To Work On 2026 Upgrade Projects

Organizers of an effort to preserve and transform a historical bridge in the lake area look back at the progress made in 2025 and ahead to more progress being made this year.

The Green’s Mill Bridge is a self-anchored suspension bridge which was built in 1933 stretching across the Little Niangua on Route-J between highways 54 and 7 in Camden County.

Since then, the bridge still stands but was replaced for traffic to use.

Phase-1 of the project to transform the bridge into a scenic area to visit included putting in parking on both sides, moving guard rails and putting in a paver brick patio. Phase-2 on the project this year is expected to include adding benches, laying down steel walkways along both sides of the decking and other landscape features with future plans to include painting the bridge.

A paint night has been set for March 20th and a trivia night fundraiser for May 2nd. More details about both can be found on the Green’s Mill Bridge Facebook page.