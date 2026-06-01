Osage Beach Fire District Launches Advanced Life Support Program and Works to Fully Staff House #3

The Osage Beach Fire District has launched a non-transport Advanced Life Support Program, or A-L-S, while at the same time continues to make provisions to staff its fire station on Midway Drive.

Chief Paul Berardi says the A-L-S program provides a higher level of lifesaving medical care administered by trained fire district paramedics before licensed ambulance agencies arrive which will then take over the medical care and perform transport duties if needed.

The district is also continuing its remodeling phase of station house-3 with the goal to provide full staffing 24-7-365 within the next eight to 12 months.

That station house will provide the primary response to residents, businesses and visitors on the west side of Osage Beach including along Route-Y and Route-A in the Linn Creek area.