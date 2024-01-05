Osage Beach Fire Reports More Increased Calls For Service In 2023

Personnel from the Osage Beach Fire District were slightly busier in 2023 compared to 2022.

Chief Paul Berardi says December accounted for 157 incidents which brought the district’s year-end total call load to 2,241 incidents…up 67 calls or 3-percent from 2022.

The year-end number also represented five calls per day with an average response time of seven minutes and ten seconds.

The Osage Beach Fire District has two stations that are manned 24-7 throughout the year covering 105 square miles.