Osage Beach Looking Forward To Big Projects Coming Down The Pike

It’s an exciting time in Osage Beach with final details being put into the outlet mall redevelopment agreement and the continuing work being done at the site of the future Oasis amusement park.

That’s according to Mayor Richard Ross who says, as far as when the Oasis project is finished and open, there have been questions raised about how far visitors will have to dig into their wallets.

“One of the things I don’t think a lot of people realize is that big parking garage that goes up. There’s no cost for parking. That’s just the park. It’s free. They’re seeing docks that are going to come in. You want to park your boat and go up there, It’s free. There’s no admission price to the amusement park. You don’t want to ride a ride, you pay for the ride.”

Currently behind the scenes, assembly has already begun on the much-publicized ferris wheel with a projected completion date believed to be sometime in October.

Otherwise, Mayor Ross also says the other projected dates haven’t really changed and are still on track.

“The amusement park is still slated for April of next year, the indoor water park is October ish or fall of next year, and the hotel itself is April or spring of 2028.”