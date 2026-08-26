SEC And Big 10 Discuss Labels And Professional Contracts For College Players

Big news made yesterday by the two premier conferences in college sports, the SEC and the Big 10, as they label any athlete that played in a professional league ineligible to return to their respective conferences in the Big 10 or the SEC.

So if you signed a professional contract, if you were in underclassmen that didn’t withdraw from your respective drafts, you are not going to be eligible to play.

And there have been many players that have attempted here in recent weeks.

But of course, there is uncertainty that comes with this.

Mark Mitchell, the former Missouri Tiger who this past weekend committed to Kentucky despite playing Four Seasons of college sports and enrolling in the NBA draft and playing Summer League games over the last few months.

It is unknown if he could still possibly be eligible.

We shall see.