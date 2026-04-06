Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday Of This Week

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday during the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting to take input on the city adopting 2024 international building codes.

The board is also expected to consider an agreement with Modine Manufacturing to establish terms and conditions for wastewater discharge from the property, a fee increase for entry and concessions at the aquatic center, and hiring an airport manager.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, will begin at 6:00.