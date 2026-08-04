Osage Beach Meeting Thursday To Focus On Ordinance For Data Centers

It might be considered a case of “better safe than sorry” this week when the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together for its next regular meeting on Thursday.

One of the discussion topics appearing on the published agenda is the first reading of an ordinance dealing with the possibility of data centers and colocation facilities wanting to locate in Osage Beach.

The board was set to vote on a similar ordinance in the recent past but, according to Mayor Richard Ross, tabled the issue.

“We brought in some different council for the city. They had done some work lover municipal law had done some work on data centers and they said, hey, what you’ve got is good, but you might want to dial it in a little tighter.”

Ross also says he’s confident the revised ordinance is one that protects the city from any of the major concerns.

“We’ve got a great final product and that’ll be coming in front of the board. And I think that in the end, if data centers do want to come to Osage Beach, they’re going to have minimal impact on the city, which is what we want.”

The meeting Thursday afternoon in city hall begins at 5:30.