Osage Beach Police Car Totaled, Hit by 18-Wheeler on Glaize Bridge

Some scary moments this morning on the westbound Grand Glaize bridge when an Osage Beach police car was totaled when it was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler.

Fortunately, according to city hall, the officer was assisting with a separate crash involving another tractor-trailer and was not in the patrol car at the time.

There were no injuries reported from the accident involving the patrol car and traffic was at a standstill at the time until the wreckage could be cleared.

The incident is under investigation by the highway patrol.