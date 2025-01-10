Closings And Cancellations For Friday 01/10 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Fri. Jan 10th, 2025
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Friday, January 10th, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
School Closings for Friday:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-4
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School Eldon
Hickory R-1
High Point R-3
Holy Family School in Freeburg
Iberia R-5
Joel E. Barber C-5
Laquey R-3
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Morgan R-2
Sacred Heart School Freeburg
Swedeborg R-3
St. Elizabeth R-4
Visitation Interparish Vienna
Schools Holding Distance Learning:
Cole Camp R-1
Eldon R-1
Lebanon R-3
Maries R-2
Morgan R-1
Richland R-4
School of the Osage R-2
Warsaw R-9
Waynesville R-6
Schools on Snow Routes:
None Reported
Other Closings and Cancellations:
Heartland Regional Library of Belle, Eldon, Vienna & Iberia
Hope House Lake Ozark
Lake Area Industries
Oats Transit
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
