Closings And Cancellations For Friday 01/10 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Friday, January 10th, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

School Closings for Friday:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-4

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School Eldon

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School in Freeburg

Iberia R-5

Joel E. Barber C-5

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Morgan R-2

Sacred Heart School Freeburg

Swedeborg R-3

St. Elizabeth R-4

Visitation Interparish Vienna

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Cole Camp R-1

Eldon R-1

Lebanon R-3

Maries R-2

Morgan R-1

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

Schools on Snow Routes:

None Reported

Other Closings and Cancellations:

Heartland Regional Library of Belle, Eldon, Vienna & Iberia

Hope House Lake Ozark

Lake Area Industries

Oats Transit

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

