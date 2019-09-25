Osage Beach Police Report

The Osage Beach Police reported six arrests during the week ending September 22nd. Four of those involved drugs. 21-year old Jonathan Kolkmeyer is accused of delivery and possession of marijuana. Benjamin Beard and Jesse Ponder were arrested in a drug bust we previously reported on that took place at the Inn at Grand Glaize. 49-year old Lisa Kenyon of Osage Beach is accused of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also conducted 39 traffic stops during the week and responded to nine accidents.