Golf Cart Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

A golf cart accident in Camdenton sends two people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 10:00 Friday night at a location along Fox Cove Lane when the driver, a 34-year-old man from St. Louis, attempted a sharp turn causing the golf cart to overturn.

He was uninjured. However, two passengers, a 34-year-old woman from St. Louis and a 62-year-old woman from Camdenton, both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

No safety devices were being worn at the time.