fbpx

Sun. Jul 6th, 2025

 

Golf Cart Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Saturday, July 5th, 2025

A golf cart accident in Camdenton sends two people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 10:00 Friday night at a location along Fox Cove Lane when the driver, a 34-year-old man from St. Louis, attempted a sharp turn causing the golf cart to overturn.

He was uninjured. However, two passengers, a 34-year-old woman from St. Louis and a 62-year-old woman from Camdenton, both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

No safety devices were being worn at the time.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Saturday, July 5th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony