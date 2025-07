Arrangements for Robert Bueltmann, AKA Bassing Bob, have been announced.

Bassing Bob, who had been a regular on the KRMS Outdoor Show on Saturday mornings, passed away on June 29th.

There will be a memorial visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin on Thursday of this week, July 10, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held locally at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton on Sunday, July 27th starting at 4:00 p.m.

Bassing Bob was 67.