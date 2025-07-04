Morgan County FAST Most Wanted Update

One down, three to go.

Following the arrest near Richland earlier this week of Nicole Broyles, the Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team is still searching for three others who, as of July 4th, appear on the office’s Most Wanted list.

They include Kwade Sanderson wanted for alleged first-degree terrorist threats along with Jessica Cagle and Jason Elliott who are both wanted for alleged probation violations. All three are looking at no-bond warrants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (573-378-5481, ext. 2) or local law enforcement.