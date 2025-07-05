Camdenton Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for Accident That Killed Three Climax Springs Graduates

A Camdenton man has been charged with four counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection to an accident back in February which took the lives of three graduates from Climax Springs High School.

It’s alleged that Alex Stanley was the driver of a car that failed to stop at a stop sign pulling into the path of an S-U-V on Highway-54 south of Walker in Vernon County.

19-year-old Ava Wolfe, 21-year-old Jayden Butterfield and 18-year-old Violet Corado were killed in the accident along with a 38-year-old Osceola man while six others suffered minor-to-serious injuries.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for Stanley who was booked into the Camden County Jail before being released on a $25,000 bond.