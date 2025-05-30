Osage Beach Police Report Busy Holiday Weekend Numbers

As you might imagine, ahead of the holiday weekend, lake area law enforcement remained busy last week.

Osage Beach police were no different with 12 arrests being reported for the week ending this past Sunday…with five of the hook-ups happening on Saturday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says four people were busted for possession of a controlled substance and another two each for assault and stealing.

Osage Beach officers also responded to 18 calls for service and initiated 170 traffic stops over the week.