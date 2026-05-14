Seven Injured in Accident Involving Horse and Buggy

Seven people are injured late Friday afternoon in an accident involving a horse and buggy in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman from Versailles crested a hill along Route-C near Gracey Creek Road before hitting the buggy.

The driver of the buggy, a 28-year-old man and five occupants ages zero, three, five, six and 29…all also from Versailles…were seriously injured and taken to University Hospital.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to urgent care.