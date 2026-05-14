Cardinals Fall To The A’s In Nail Biter Game

The Cardinals made one critical mistake to one of the game’s best power hitters last night and it would cost them.

Nick Kurtz, 5th inning.. Grand Slam.

The A’s beat the Cardinals in Sacramento.

6 to 2 was the final score.

Matthew Libertur gets the start for the Red Birds and that Grand Slam, those runs charged to Libra tours Ledger on the ball game.

He takes the loss, does GO-5 innings, but gives up all four of the runs.

Nine hits, a couple of walks, a dude strike out five. For the Cardinals, it’s a night to lament what could have been.

They actually matched the A’s hit for hit 13 for each side, a Baker’s dozen.

But the Cardinals couldn’t get the big hit and also couldn’t get the big hit for damage with runners on base.

Only one extra base hit that came from Alec Burleson, his 11th double.

In fact, Burleson was 3 for five. JJ Weatherholt at the top of the lineup on base three times at a couple of hits was also hit by a pitch in the 9th inning.

Cardinals do rally but ultimately fall short.