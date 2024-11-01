Osage Beach Reminds Residents Of 911 Network Switch This Weekend

The Osage Beach Communications Center will be re-routing 9-1-1 emergency calls for a 12-hour period this weekend to allow for routine network maintenance.

Public Information Officer Jayme Rutledge says, starting at 6-AM on Sunday, emergency calls will be re-routed through Camden County.

The non-emergency line in Osage Beach will also be affected during the maintenance.

In case of a longer period of time required for the work, the city will send out that information to the usual outlets.