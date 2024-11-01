fbpx

Camden County Gives Approval For Another Year Of Medical Examiner Services With Southwest Missouri Forensics

The Camden County Commission gives its approval for another year of medical examiner services.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says approving the $400,000 contract with Southwest Missouri Forensics-LLC was just a matter of taking care of a little housekeeping within the agreement.

It’s been reviewed, there has been no change to really any of it. There was a date change that needed to happen. Other than that, it’s pretty much the same thing.”

The agreement does not have a limit on the number of times the service is needed per year.

The contracts between Camden County and Southwest Forensics are one-year deals that need to be renewed every year.

