It was a busy week ending this past Sunday with nine arrests being reported by Osage Beach police.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says four people were arrested for driving suspended or revoked, and one each for: failure to appear in court; minor in possession; DWI, C&I driving and endangering the welfare of a child; stealing or shoplifting; and assault special victim.

Osage Beach police also initiated 53 traffic stops and responded to 16 alcohol and drug-related reports.