National Highway Safety Admin Reminds Motorists That “Buzzed” Driving Is “Drunk” Driving

Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

That’s the message the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, is sending out in advance of this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day activities in the lake area and the surrounding region.

According to NHTSA, more than 13,000 people died in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in 2021 alone accounting for 31% of all traffic fatalities nationwide for the year.

The St. Patrick’s Day holiday period stretches from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday through 5:59 a.m. next Monday, the 18th.