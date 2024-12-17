“Ozark Law” Featuring Osage Beach and Lake Ozark Police Premiere Date Announced

Correction: the series will reflect on the passing of Officer Carson but that will not be included during the premiere episode as initially reported.

The anticipation over what kind of grade Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police receive for the upcoming A&E production “Ozarks Law” will soon be answered.

NEWS-12-17-2024 OZARKS LAW PREMIERE

That 10:00 starting time on A&E is eastern time translating to a 9:00 start here at the lake.

The series, in conjunction with Lucky-8 Productions, is also expected to reflect on the passing of Osage Beach Officer Phylicia Carson who was killed in a pursuit-related crash at the end of August. A camera person was in the lead vehicle which was well ahead of Carson’s patrol car during the pursuit.

There are 10-episodes in the initial series of “Ozarks Law”.