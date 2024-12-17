Morgan County R2 School District Announces New Superintendent

There will soon be a changing of the guard in the Morgan County R2 School District.

The district announced, on Monday, that Dr. Bryan Pettingill will become the next Superintendent. Pettingill will come to Morgan County R-2, Versailles, by way of serving as assistant superintendent of district operations for the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pettingill will succeed the retiring Marc Spunaugle and his first official day for Morgan County R2 will be July 1, 2025.

(Photo – Morgan County R-II School District)