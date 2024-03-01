Person of Interest Identified After Bomb Threat Against Versailles Middle School

Versailles police say they have a person of interest identified in connection to an alleged bomb threat at the Morgan County R2 Middle School building.

Chief Chad Hartman says the call was received shortly after 7:00 Thursday morning leading to the school resource officer and school staff quickly evacuating the building.

An initial search which could not locate aqny device was then followed up by a subsequent search conducted by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office explosives trained K9 also with no device being discovered.

A phone number was obtained and the cell phone used in the threat was seized as evidence.

Several agencies assisted including the Versailles City and Rural Fire departments, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and 9-1-1 Communications, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County R2 Administration and staff.

Chief Hartman also says the incident remains under investigation.