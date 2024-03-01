Thursday Sports Talks High School Hoops & Mizzou

Let’s start you off with some high school district playoff basketball.

The school of the Osage girls going on to the district championship.

They beat Eldon at Eldon last night 56 -46.

The Indians will take on top seed at Owensville on Friday.

Owensville got past Southern Boone 38 -22.

The Camdenton girls, their season comes to a close.

They lose against Elias 88 -53.

The Camdenton boys will play Jeff City at Jeff City tonight to try and extend their season for another game.

We should tell you earlier this week, the Versailles Tigers lost in sectional play to Montgomery County by a score of 56 -40, but great season again by the Tigers.

This time in class 2.

On now to college basketball, the Missouri Tigers, they lose again last night, falling to the number 24 Florida Gators 83 -74.

Tigers really hung in there again, trailed by just one point on multiple occasions, but just couldn’t get over the hump, couldn’t make enough defensive stops.

Another big night for Shawn East.

The Tiger Guard had 20, Nick Honor with 18, and Connor Vanover, his best game as a Tiger with 12.