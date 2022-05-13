As the final day is underway for the 101st General Assembly in Jefferson City, a new bill known as House Joint Resolution 79 works to adjust the Petition Process in the show me state.

Senator Sandy Crawford of Buffalo handles this resolution in the upper chamber. She says it would let Missouri voters decide changing rules governing initiative petitions…“Does not change the statutory requirement at all, again this is just dealing with constitutional amendments not statutory.”

Lawmakers have been looking at initiative petition reform for several years in Missouri.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis talks about his concerns with how members of Congress would meet with constituents…“Each congressional district, we have 8 districts, you know, do they all need to all meet at the same time or can it happen at different parts of the year?”

House Joint Resolution 79 is laid over for future consideration.