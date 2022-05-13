News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics State News

Petition Process Bill Gets Laid Over Until Next Session

ByReporter John Rogger

May 13, 2022 , , ,

As the final day is underway for the 101st General Assembly in Jefferson City, a new bill known as House Joint Resolution 79 works to adjust the Petition Process in the show me state.

Senator Sandy Crawford of Buffalo handles this resolution in the upper chamber. She says it would let Missouri voters decide changing rules governing initiative petitions…“Does not change the statutory requirement at all, again this is just dealing with constitutional amendments not statutory.”

Lawmakers have been looking at initiative petition reform for several years in Missouri.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis talks about his concerns with how members of Congress would meet with constituents…“Each congressional district, we have 8 districts, you know, do they all need to all meet at the same time or can it happen at different parts of the year?”

House Joint Resolution 79 is laid over for future consideration.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News

Mercedes Starts Recall Process On ML, GL & R Vehicles From 2006 to 2012

May 13, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News

Two Injured In Camden County Crash

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Gets Life In Prison

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

Mercedes Starts Recall Process On ML, GL & R Vehicles From 2006 to 2012

May 13, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News

Two Injured In Camden County Crash

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Gets Life In Prison

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Petition Process Bill Gets Laid Over Until Next Session

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com