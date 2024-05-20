PGA Championships See Drama And Fireworks At Valhalla

We had some drama and some fireworks on the back nine of the PGA Championship from Valhalla yesterday.

The craziness that was Scotty Scheffler’s situation Friday faded as Scheffler fired an over par round Saturday.

It allowed Xander Schauffle and Colin Morikawa to play in the final group.

It took Morikawa until his final hole of the day before he finally made a birdie for Shafley.

He was being tracked by Bryson DeChambeau and Victor Hovland.

DeChambeau tied Schauffle on the par 5, 72nd hole and Shafley would do the same making a six-foot putt. It rolled around and in.

Schauffle picks up his first career major.

He is the 2024 PGA Champion.

Next major on the board will be the U.S. Open from Pinehurst, No. 2, Father’s Day weekend.