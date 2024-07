A delicious donation is going to help residents across Mid-Missouri and in the Lake Region.

According to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia, they were given four pallets of lactose-free gallon-sized milk jugs.

The donation from Prairie Farms is equivalent to just over 13,000 servings and will be distributed to food pantries in our area.

Prairie Farms also donated other items to over 40 different food banks across the State.