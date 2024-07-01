Accidents, A PWC Crash & DWI/BWI’s Top The Weekend At The Lake

The highway patrol reports an otherwise fairly routine summer weekend with at least five arrests in the lake area…all of them alcohol-related.

Patrol reports, as of about 8:30 Sunday night, indicated that two people were arrested for alleged boating while intoxicated and the other three for driving while intoxicated.

Three arrests happened in Camden County and one each in Miller and Morgan counties.

There was also one incident on the water with a Kansas City man suffering minor injuries when he was thrown from a waverunner when it struck a large wake.

And there were three people who suffered minor-to moderate in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on highway-7 in Benton County when the driver who fled the scene of a previous accident lost the pontoon boat he was pulling before two other vehicles struck the pontoon.

There was no indication by the highway patrol if the individual fleeing the first accident was arrested or not.