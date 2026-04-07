Seneca, MO, Teen Charged with Possessing Child Porn After Transporting Pennsylvania Juvenile to Missouri

An 18-year-old from Seneca, Missouri, faces felony child sex-related charges after allegedly driving to Pennsylvania to pick up a juvenile and return to Missouri.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control says information regarding a missing person and child sexual abuse material was obtained about the juvenile and the suspect, Michael Colchado, possibly driving on Interstate-44 within Laclede County.

The vehicle was located and stopped near Conway with the traffic stop uncovering the sexual material on an electronic device in the vehicle. Colchado was taken into custody and has since been formally charged with three counts of possessing child porn.

He’s being held without bond in the Laclede County. The juvenile was returned home safely.