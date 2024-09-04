Preliminary Numbers Show 10 Dead In Labor Weekend Crashes/Drownings

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its preliminary numbers from the long Labor Day Holiday weekend.

Captain Scott White says, statewide, seven people died in traffic crashes, two people died in a boating crash and one person drowned.

All totaled, on the roadways, there were 233 traffic accidents with 115 others injured, 108 people arrested for alleged drunk driving and five people arrested for drug possession.

On the water, there were also three crashes with eight people injured and eight people arrested for alleged drunken boating.

The holiday counting period began at 6pm this past Friday and ended at 11:59 Monday night.