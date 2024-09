Another week, another 34 calls for the Gravois Fire Protection District.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says medical calls dominated with 22 followed by four traffic accidents and two domestic-related calls.

Gravois firefighters also responded to a water-related call, an electrical fire, one call for power lines down, an alarm sounding, a stranded motorist and a smoke investigation.

For the year so far, Gravois personnel have responded to 1,046 calls for service.