Sunrise Beach Gets To Work On Upping Law Enforcement After Tax Passage

Residents in the Village of Sunrise Beach are beginning to see their recent approval of a tax issue for law enforcement at work.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in the department and our size and ability over the last four years and this is going to really expand that.”

Police Chief Scott Craig on KRMS Radio talking about the one-half of one-percent sales tax overwhelmingly approved on the April ballot.

The chief also says the department can now move on with plans which will help the department expand its operations.

“This is going to allow us to, we moved in the new building, we’re going to increase the training and the ability for the officers to get more hands on experience and then it’s going to add two more positions.”

The actual tax won’t officially start being collected until October but the village has already started disbursing some of the expected revenue to get a jump on the police department’s needs.