Public Hearing For Water Rates Happens Ahead Of Eldon BOA Meeting Tuesday

A public hearing to get citizen input on the possibility of revising water rates followed by a busy regular session of the Eldon Board of Aldermen is set for later today.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 with a presentation of the proposed changes and comments from the board before the public will get a chance with their questions or concerns. Following the public hearing at 6:00, the board of aldermen will then consider the ordinance to revise the water rates.

The public hearing and the regular session both take place in the public works building on Y-highway.

Reporter Mike Anthony