Osage Beach Looking At Establishing Entertainment Districts

When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together later this week, the board is expected to act on a resolution in support of proposed legislation that would allow municipalities to establish lakefront entertainment districts.

Proposed legislation, if passed, would allow the creation of districts within Osage Beach where open containers can be carried out of licensed establishments, through common area and into other licensed establishments provided the open container does not leave the district.

Specifically mentioned as reasons behind supporting Senate Bill 482, sponsored by representative Mike Bernskoetter, are the future Lakeport Oasis and Outlet Mall developments.

The bill would also give the city local control over such districts.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall on Thursday, begins at 5:30 in city hall.