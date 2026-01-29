Pulaski Sheriff Searching For Person Responsible For Thefts At Buckhorn Business

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a suspect believed to be responsible for six thefts at a local business in 2025.

Sheriff Stacy Ball says the thefts started in September at the Lion’s Den off Highway 17 in Buckhorn, and they were targeted five additional times throughout the rest of month.

Sheriff Ball says there are two major challenges in the case, one being that the suspect appears to be walking to and from the store, as surveillance video shows no vehicles during the time of the thefts.

The other issue is determining the age, as the department believes the suspect could be between 17 and 21 years old.

One thing Sheriff Ball is confident about, is that the man in the thefts is the connected to all six occurrences.

With the last theft, video surveillance was able to capture an image of the man, which is up on our website krmsradio.com

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196 or on the department’s website.