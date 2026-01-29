City Of Eldon Working On USDA Grant For Public Works Department

The City of Eldon is hoping the early bird really does get the worm or, at least in this case, approval of a grant request to replace some much-needed equipment for the public works department.

“Basically, it’s equipment grant. That’s what we’re going after. It’s a 55% and the city paid 45%. That would buy 3 trucks or the roller trailer and another mini.”

Public Works Director Steve Johnson says, if approved, the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant would provide a little more than $206,818 of the purchases with the city responsible for about $170,000.

The board of aldermen voted to approve the application which will still require a public hearing before the application can be sent off.