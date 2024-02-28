Pursuit Suspect Who Allegedly Tried to Run Down Linn Creek Officers Identified

Following up on Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit in Camden County, reports now say that the suspect, identified in the probable cause statement as 28-year-old Zackary Yates of Climax Springs and Powhatan, AR, was in a stolen vehicle from Ava and struck multiple vehicles including two Linn Creek police patrol cars and attempted to run down the officers.

Linn Creek Police Chief David Lobaugh says one of his officers discharged a duty firearm trying to stop Yates.

The pursuit with officers from Camden County, the highway patrol and Osage Beach then continued into the area near the Grand Glaize Airport. Yates also fled on foot before jumping into the lake when his vehicle became disabled.

He was reportedly captured while in the water and then taken to the Camden County Jail. Yates is expected to be formally charged with felony assault special victim, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.

More charges are expected to be filed.