Bolivar Woman Busted with Meth in Camden County Jail

A Bolivar woman with an outstanding felony probation warrant and two failure to appear traffic warrants, all out of Polk County, now faces more trouble after a routine traffic stop and being taken into custody in Camden County.

The probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was located by jail staff when Crystal Latiker removed her sports bra in the shower area.

It’s further alleged Latiker told the jail staff that the baggie was used to store “crafty stuff” and that she had no knowledge of the baggie. She is formally charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance without a prescription at a county or private jail or a correctional center.

Latiker is being held without bond.